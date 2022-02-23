CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

CI Financial stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,656. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

