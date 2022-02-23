CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CIXX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

NYSE:CIXX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 15,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CI Financial by 113.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 452,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 240,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CI Financial by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CI Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 148,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

