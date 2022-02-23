CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CIXX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.
NYSE:CIXX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 15,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87.
About CI Financial (Get Rating)
CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CI Financial (CIXX)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.