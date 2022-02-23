CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.75.

Shares of CIX traded down C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 718,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,061. The firm has a market cap of C$4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$16.63 and a 52 week high of C$30.88.

In related news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$29,294.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$583,425.99.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

