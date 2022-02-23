CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.75.

CIX traded down C$0.73 on Wednesday, reaching C$20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 718,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,061. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$16.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05.

In related news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$29,294.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$583,425.99.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

