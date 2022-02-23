CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s current price.

CIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.75.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial stock traded down C$0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.85. The company had a trading volume of 718,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,061. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.91. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$16.63 and a 1-year high of C$30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In related news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$29,294.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$583,425.99.

About CI Financial (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.