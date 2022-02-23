Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.91% of Cimpress worth $65,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after acquiring an additional 30,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cimpress by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after acquiring an additional 153,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

CMPR stock opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.73. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $122.30.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.