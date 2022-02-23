CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.00

Shares of CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 141832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CINC. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

