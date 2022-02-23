CIP Merchant Capital (LON:CIP) Stock Price Up 0.9%

CIP Merchant Capital Limited (LON:CIP – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56.50 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.77). Approximately 32,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 44,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.76).

The company has a market capitalization of £31.08 million and a P/E ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.57.

CIP Merchant Capital

CIP Merchant Capital Limited specializes in growth capital and intends to invest in listed equity and other financial products and instruments. It focuses on investing in oil and gas, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and real estate sectors. It seeks investments in concentrated portfolio of significant holdings in approximately 5 to 10 publically traded companies, with a focus on UK markets.

