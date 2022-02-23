CIP Merchant Capital (LON:CIP) Stock Price Up 0.9%

CIP Merchant Capital Limited (LON:CIP – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56.50 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.77). Approximately 32,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 44,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.76).
The company has a market capitalization of £31.08 million and a P/E ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.57.
About CIP Merchant Capital (LON:CIP)
Further Reading
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for CIP Merchant Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIP Merchant Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.