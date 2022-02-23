Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.54

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 434810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at $42,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

