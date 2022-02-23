Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.410-$3.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.56 billion-$53.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.71 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.850-$0.870 EPS.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average is $57.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.89.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tobam lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

