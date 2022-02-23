Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.19 billion-$13.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.25 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.410-$3.460 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.89.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $237.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

