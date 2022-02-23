Citigroup Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $600.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $585.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.64.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $19.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $495.09. 49,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,536. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $519.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.76. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of -96.77 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

