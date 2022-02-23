Citigroup Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $377.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $445.00 to $377.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.39.

Shares of HD traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $311.61. The stock had a trading volume of 122,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 172.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after buying an additional 498,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.5% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

