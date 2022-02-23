Citigroup Trims Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Target Price to $175.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on A. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.56. 26,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,761. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

