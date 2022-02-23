Citigroup Upgrades Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) to Buy

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SUN. Barclays upped their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

