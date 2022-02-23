Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Shares Gap Up to $16.34

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.34, but opened at $17.24. Claros Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,892,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,975,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $13,091,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $8,064,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

