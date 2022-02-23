Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Trading 15.2% Higher

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Rating) shares were up 15.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 813,414 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 334,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The firm has a market cap of C$43.49 million and a PE ratio of -28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21.
About Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR)
