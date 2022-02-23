Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CLNE opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.85. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 45.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

