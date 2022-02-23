Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of CLH stock traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $95.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,538. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.61. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.66. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $118.89.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $100,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $546,645 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

