Clearshares LLC Acquires 592 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clearshares LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.1% of Clearshares LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.56. The company had a trading volume of 143,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,740. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

