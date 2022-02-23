Clearshares LLC Invests $3.23 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clearshares LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.4% of Clearshares LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000.

VYM stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.77. The company had a trading volume of 44,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,640. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.02. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.82 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

