Clearshares LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clearshares LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Clearshares LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.70. 591,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,446,755. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $341.92 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.