Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CWAN opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 78,833 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $1,370,117.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 343,184 shares of company stock worth $5,988,477 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after buying an additional 437,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,505,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 162,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

