CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.69

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 277925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of C$198.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.93.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.16 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Essam Hamza bought 60,000 shares of CloudMD Software & Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$68,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,819,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,214,230.

About CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

