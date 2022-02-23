CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.41

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 178415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

CNHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

