Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded down $66.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $517.08. The stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,389. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.15. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52 week low of $252.14 and a 52 week high of $638.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

