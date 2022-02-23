Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded down $66.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $517.08. The stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,389. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.15. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52 week low of $252.14 and a 52 week high of $638.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.99.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
