Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Given New GBX 2,900 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.82% from the company’s current price.

CCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($44.34) to GBX 3,130 ($42.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,010 ($40.94).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 2,200 ($29.92) on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,151 ($29.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($38.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,525.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,535.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,466 ($33.54), for a total value of £246,600 ($335,373.32). Insiders bought 467 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,292 over the last three months.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.