Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given New GBX 2,900 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCHGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,526.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.68. 14,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,819. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.