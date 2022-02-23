Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given New GBX 2,900 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCHGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,526.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.68. 14,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,819. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

