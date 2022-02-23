Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Gap Up to $10.10

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $10.67. Cognyte Software shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 8,687 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGNT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $677.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 7.6% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Cognyte Software by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

