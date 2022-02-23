CoinLoan (CLT) Market Cap Reaches $43.79 Million

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One CoinLoan coin can now be bought for about $22.46 or 0.00063066 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $43.79 million and $686,066.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.52 or 0.06920998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,537.57 or 0.99798624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049389 BTC.

CoinLoan Coin Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinLoan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.