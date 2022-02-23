Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:CFX opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.44. Colfax has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 986.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

