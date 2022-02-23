Colony Group LLC Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Duke Energy by 35.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,838,000 after purchasing an additional 72,125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 125,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2,880.0% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $367,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.84. 15,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average of $102.30. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.