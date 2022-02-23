Colony Group LLC Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,774,000 after acquiring an additional 405,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.33. 681,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,000,598. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.36 and a 200 day moving average of $219.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $188.09 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

