Colony Group LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.54. 61,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,611,726. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.