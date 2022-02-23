Colony Group LLC Has $8.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,479,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 150,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 56,274 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.17. 80,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,789. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

