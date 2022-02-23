Colony Group LLC Has $9.34 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,758 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 356.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 169,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 235,245 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 125.1% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 178,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $139.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.74. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $71.99 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

