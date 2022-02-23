Colony Group LLC Purchases 6,282 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,115 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.41.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $6.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.29. The stock had a trading volume of 32,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.40 and a 1 year high of $240.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

