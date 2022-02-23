Colony Group LLC Sells 140 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Texas Pacific Land worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.5% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $996.00. 46 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,479. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,136.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1,236.59.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

