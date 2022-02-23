Colony Group LLC Sells 2,444 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 129.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.49. 70,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,548,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.91%.

Several analysts have commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.