Colony Group LLC Sells 27,569 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,569 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in AT&T by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,640,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046,175 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

T traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,798,879. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.