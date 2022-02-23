Colony Group LLC Sells 7,459 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,347 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,008 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,491 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $485,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 215.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,429 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 38,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.31. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $133.79 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

