Colony Group LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,117 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,220,803. The company has a market capitalization of $421.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

