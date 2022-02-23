ColossusXT (COLX) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 71.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 115.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $3.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005376 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000793 BTC.

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,539,747,867 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

