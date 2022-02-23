Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Rating) rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.71 and last traded at $63.50. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85.

