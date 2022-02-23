Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418,739 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of Comerica worth $17,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

NYSE CMA opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.35. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

