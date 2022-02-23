Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

Comerica has raised its dividend by 47.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Comerica has a payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comerica to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $93.45. The company had a trading volume of 929,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

