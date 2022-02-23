Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Shares Up 2.4%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 7,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 60,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$19.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00.

Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

