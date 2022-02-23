Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA: ML):

2/16/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €166.00 ($188.64) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/15/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €170.00 ($193.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/15/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €170.00 ($193.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/14/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €174.00 ($197.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/8/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €171.00 ($194.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/25/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €174.00 ($197.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/21/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €163.00 ($185.23) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/18/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €170.00 ($193.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/10/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €142.00 ($161.36) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/5/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €150.00 ($170.45) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of EPA:ML traded down €2.05 ($2.33) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €130.40 ($148.18). The stock had a trading volume of 579,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a 52 week high of €130.85 ($148.69). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €146.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €140.04.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

