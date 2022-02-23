Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) PT Lowered to €24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.00 ($30.68) to €24.00 ($27.27) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.00 ($28.41) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Compagnie Plastic Omnium alerts:

PASTF remained flat at $$36.50 during trading on Wednesday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.