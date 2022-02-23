Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €25.00 ($28.41) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Compagnie Plastic Omnium from €33.00 ($37.50) to €27.00 ($30.68) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of PASTF stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

